A motorcyclist dies after running off the road near Williston

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The driver of a motorcycle has died after running off the road near Williston.

A Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound on 57th Street NW near 135th Avenue NW outside the city limits.

The operator was initiating a curve when he ran off the road. He was thrown from the motorcycle into a ditch.

At the time, the operator was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.