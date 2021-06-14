Advertisement

A motorcyclist dies after running off the road near Williston

By Nachai Taylor
Updated: 9 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The driver of a motorcycle has died after running off the road near Williston.

A Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound on 57th Street NW near 135th Avenue NW outside the city limits.

The operator was initiating a curve when he ran off the road. He was thrown from the motorcycle into a ditch.

At the time, the operator was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

