Mobile vaccination sites in Grand Forks available for walk-ins
Updated: 16 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There will be more mobile vaccination sites in Grand Forks this week and they’ll accept walk-ins.
The mobile clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but they’ll also offer Pfizer and Moderna for those who need to complete their two-dose vaccine series.
To find a mobile vaccination clinic in Grand Forks County, visit www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine. In addition, locations at healthcare provider and pharmacies can be found here: www.vaccinefinder.org.
Mobile Vaccination Clinics in Grand Forks County for week of June 14 – 19:
- Monday, June 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (weekly event)(inside) Hugo’s Family Marketplace, 1750 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks
- Monday, June 14, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.South Middle School parking lot, 1999 47th Ave S, Grand Forks
- Tuesday, June 15, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. (weekly event)UND’s Pollard Athletic Center (formerly HPC) parking lot, 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks
- Tuesday, June 15, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.Emerado Super Pumper, 200 5th St, Emerado
- Wednesday, June 16, 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.Grand Forks Public Library, 2110 Library Cir, Grand Forks
- Wednesday, June 16, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.Viking Elementary School, 809 22nd Ave S, Grand Forks
- Thursday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (weekly event)Home of Economy parking lot, 1508 N Washington, Grand Forks
- Thursday, June 17, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. (weekly event)(inside) Hugo’s Family Marketplace, 1750 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks
- Thursday, June 17, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.Veterans Memorial Park, 2357 S 34th St, Grand Forks
- Friday, June 18, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.River Cities Speedway, 2300 Gateway Dr, Grand Forks
- Saturday, June 19, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.World Refugee Day, 50 Riverboat Rd, Downtown Grand Forks (parking lot NE of Town Square)
