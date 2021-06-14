Mobile vaccination sites in Grand Forks available for walk-ins

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There will be more mobile vaccination sites in Grand Forks this week and they’ll accept walk-ins.

The mobile clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but they’ll also offer Pfizer and Moderna for those who need to complete their two-dose vaccine series.

To find a mobile vaccination clinic in Grand Forks County, visit www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine. In addition, locations at healthcare provider and pharmacies can be found here: www.vaccinefinder.org.

Mobile Vaccination Clinics in Grand Forks County for week of June 14 – 19:

Monday, June 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (weekly event) (inside) Hugo’s Family Marketplace, 1750 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks

Monday, June 14, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. South Middle School parking lot, 1999 47th Ave S, Grand Forks

Tuesday, June 15, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. (weekly event) UND’s Pollard Athletic Center (formerly HPC) parking lot, 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks

Tuesday, June 15, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Emerado Super Pumper, 200 5th St, Emerado

Wednesday, June 16, 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Grand Forks Public Library, 2110 Library Cir, Grand Forks

Wednesday, June 16, 5:30 p.m. – 8 Elementary School, 809 22nd Ave S, Grand Forks p.m. Viking Elementary School, 809 22nd Ave S, Grand Forks

Thursday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (weekly event) Home of Economy parking lot, 1508 N Washington, Grand Forks

Thursday, June 17, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. (weekly event) (inside) Hugo’s Family Marketplace, 1750 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks

Thursday, June 17, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 2357 S 34th St, Grand Forks

Friday, June 18, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. River Cities Speedway, 2300 Gateway Dr, Grand Forks

Saturday, June 19, 8 a.m. – 2 Refugee Day, 50 Riverboat Rd, Downtown Grand Forks (parking lot NE of Town Square) p.m.World Refugee Day, 50 Riverboat Rd, Downtown Grand Forks(parking lot NE of Town Square)

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.