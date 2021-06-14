Lanes reopen after 3-car crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lanes are back open after 3-car crash at the stop light of University Dr. S and 24th Ave. S on June 14.

A bystander said 2 cars were stopped at the stoplight when a blue MINI Cooper rear ended one car, pushing them into the front car.

According to a bystander one girl is getting her hand checked for injuries.

