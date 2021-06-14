Advertisement

Home believed to be total loss after fire in Puposky, Minn.

As Bemidji Fire Department arrived to the fire on Knutsen Road in Puposky, Minnesota, firefighters found a two-story residential structure with heavy fire and smoke conditions throughout the building. It may be considered a total loss.
By Brian Sherrod
Updated: 21 hours ago
PUPOSKY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department responded to a house fire on the 20000 block of Knutsen Road NW in Puposky around 5:06am.

As Bemidji Fire Department arrived on scene, firefighters found a two-story residential structure with heavy fire and smoke conditions throughout the building. Due to these fire conditions inside of the home, firefighters went into defensive mode, also known as an exterior fire attack.

20 Bemidji Firefighters were on scene for about three hours and eight pieces of equipment. One of the occupants of the home suffered minor injuries while evacuating the home. The home and contents did suffer major damage and is believed to be a total loss.

The fire continues to be under investigation but is considered accidental by nature. Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Alaska Fire Department, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Beltrami Electric.

