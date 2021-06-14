Advertisement

Grand Forks PD respond after gunshot victim walks into local hospital

WAVE 3 News
By Nachai Taylor
Updated: 9 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police were dispatched to the Altru emergency room for a report of a man arriving with a gunshot wound.

Officers say they were called to the hospital at approximately 6:39 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed the gunshot wound appeared to self-inflicted.

The male subject was treated immediately for his injuries, which do not appear to be life-threatening.

At this time, GFPD is not releasing the name of the man and no charges are being filed.

GFPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (701) 787-8000.

