UPDATE: 17th Ave. South now open to traffic, after two decks caught fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: 6:45pm: Fire officials say 17th Avenue South is now open to traffic. Authorities had closed the avenue earlier to take care of two deck fires at an apartment building.

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.: Fire officials say crews arrived to find two decks on fire. No one was hurt, but a dog was rescued from a nearby unit.

The cause is still under investigation and crews will continue to watch for hotspots.

ORIGINAL: Fargo fire crews are battling a fire at an apartment building.

It’s located at 3325 17th Ave. South. Officials say the avenue is closed and traffic is being re-routed.

