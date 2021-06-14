Fargo Police and Fire investigate another suspected arson

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 6 dumpster fires, 4 different locations, all in a week’s time.

“A lot of times in the summer that is when we will see more dumpster fires either accidental or intentionally set.” said Fire Marshal, Ryan Erickson.

Investigators said the five dumpster fires on June 8 are suspicious due to the number and close proximity to each other. Now authorities are looking closely to see if the June 11 dumpster fire at Fryn’ Pan Restaurant that cost an estimated $5,000 in damages could be connected.

“You are collecting data and processing that,” said Erickson, “the scene examination is just one portion of that. You have to take witness statement, collect video footage, determine what the fire patterns are saying.”

Erickson said once the Fire Department suspects arson, they call in the Fargo Police Department.

“So, at any point if we get to a point where we fill it is criminal, then we work with Fargo Police Department to process the criminal investigation side of it,” said Erickson.

The agencies then collect samples and video evidence, and Erickson said it could take anywhere from a few days to six weeks to get results back.

“Obviously a string of dumpster fires is concerning, but it’s somewhat consistent, and we will just have to work through these investigations to determine what is actually going on,” said Erickson.

Fargo Fire said the June 11 dumpster fire is the 16th intentionally set fire in 2021, including the the Fargo strip mall fire May 11 that destroyed several businesses.

Erickson compared this year’s numbers of intentionally set fires to last years totals.

“Last year we had 37, so we are kind of on the same pace as we saw last year,” said Erickson, “Last year was an uptick from previous years before that.”

There are no suspects in any of the dumpster fire cases and the investigations are ongoing.

