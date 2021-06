FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating a car crash at Olivet Lutheran Church in south Fargo.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. Monday along South University Drive and 13th Avenue. A car ended up on the church property and had quite a bit of front end damage.

No word on any injuries or what led up to the crash.

