UPDATE: Missing Bemidji teen has been found

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Bemidji Police say JulieAnna Colbert has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old girl.

JulieAnna Colbert was last seen at the TJ Maxx last Thursday, June 10th around 5:38pm.

JulieAnna is a Native American female with brown hair and blond highlights. JulieAnna was last seen wearing a maroon crop top shirt and black sweatpants. JulieAnna may possibly be in the Pennington County or International Falls, MN area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

