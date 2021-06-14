Accident between boat and kayak on Polk County lake

ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two kayakers are okay after a scary situation on Union Lake in Polk County over the weekend.

Just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the lake in rural Erskine, Minnesota for a report of a boat that hit two kayaks.

53-year-old Cheryl McGlynn of Grand Forks was driving a 2018 Moomba wakeboarding boat and hit one kayak. A 17-year-old was thrown from the kayak but was not injured.

A second kayak was almost hit as well. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

