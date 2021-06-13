Water ski crash results in one person getting seriously injured

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was seriously injured after waterskiing on Long Lake in Inguadona Township near rural Remer, MN.

Deputies say the accident happened on Friday at 9:15 a.m.

After authorities arrived on scene, they learned a 24-year-old man of Chaska, MN was being pulled by a boat while waterskiing.

The man lost control, fell into the water, and hit his head before losing consciousness.

Friends and family of the victim were able to pull him to safety and performed CPR.

He was brought back to shore where emergency crews continued CPR efforts before regaining a pulse.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital in the Twin Cities.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.