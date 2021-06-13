Two people seriously injured in crash in Maddock

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were seriously hurt in a crash on 38th Street NE near Maddock.

The accident took place on Saturday night shortly before 9:30 p.m.

33-year-old Handre Leus of Grace City, driving a 2012 Ford F-150, was traveling eastbound on 38th Street NE with two other passengers.

A 2013 Ram Laramie 1500, driven by 33-year-old Ryno Conradie of Maddock, was also traveling east on the same street in front of Leus.

Conradie was attempting to complete a u-turn causing Leus to strike the vehicle at a right angle.

Both vehicles landed in a north ditch.

Two people were taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Leus is facing charges for driving under the influence and for following too closely.

Conradie is also facing a driving under the influence charge along with an improper turn around violation.

