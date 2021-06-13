Two motorcycle crash in Richland County leaves two people seriously injured

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Richland County.

The accident happened on Saturday a little after 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on County Road 26 at an unknown rate of speed.

The driver lost control while trying to negotiate a right curve. The motorcycle overturned several times.

Both the driver and a second passenger were airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo and treated for serious injuries.

Another motorcycle also crashed along the same county road.

A 2015 Harley Davidson following behind the motorcycle involved in the crash.

The driver of the 2015 motorcycle also lost control attempting the curve and it overturned multiple times.

Another passenger was riding on that motorcycle at the time of the crash. Both passengers were treated for their injuries at the same hospital.

All four passengers were not wearing helmets at the time of both crashes.

Both crashes are still under investigation.

