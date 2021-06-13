Two cars collide in Otter Tail County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 78 and River View Road in Otter Tail County.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A 2012 Kia Forte, driven by 52-year-old Sandria Torres of Brandon, MN, and a 2020 Honda Civic, driven by 62-year-old Charles Schmaltz of Velva, ND, were both traveling south on Highway 78 when they collided.

One person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

