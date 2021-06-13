Advertisement

Two cars collide on highway in Bagley

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
By Nachai Taylor
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two cars collided on Saturday along Highways 2 and 92 in Bagley.

Authorities say the accident happened just before 2 p.m.

A 2017 Chevy pickup driven by Ronald Hulett was driving westbound on Highway 2 when Conrad Burns, driving a 2004 Mitsubishi Galant was turning from Highway 2 onto Highway 92.

The vehicles collided in the intersection.

A second passenger was in the car with Burns.

One person was taken to Sanford Bemidji and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

