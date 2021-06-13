A rollover crash knocks out a traffic signal in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of Gateway Drive and N. Washington Street on Saturday at approximately 10:14 p.m.

Authorities say a tan Chevy Avalance traveling west through the intersection and struck a traffic light.

The vehicle continued westbound striking four parked cars in the Galaxy Auto dealership.

The Chevy, carrying two passengers, then overturned and rested on its roof.

One of the occupants was a juvenile.

Both passengers were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police at (701) 787-8000.

GFPD recommends motorists use caution in the area due to the loss of a traffic signal.

