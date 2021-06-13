Advertisement

Starting the Week Warm & Dry

Spotty Shower/Storm Chances this Week
By Lisa Green
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Warm and quiet to start the workweek with temperatures in the 80-85 range across the region. We remain dry with a northwest breeze, and plentiful sunshine both Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY- THURSDAY: HOT weather will return, with a few 85-90 reading south as a warm front pushes in. There will be a cool front following later in the day Wednesday, so expect increasing clouds and a chance of thunderstorms as the day goes on. A few showers/thunderstorms may linger into Thursday morning for some. Temperatures on Thursday fall back to near 80.

FRIDAY- SUNDAY: Cooler temperatures with a brisk northwest wind across the region. Temperatures in the 60s north to low 70s south. There is a chance of rain showers across the north on Friday as a low pressure system moves east in Canada. We dry up Saturday under high pressure and temperatures remain in the 70s. Clouds increase Sunday with temperatures again in the 70s. A chance of rain moves in late Sunday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Sunny and mild. High: 82.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Low: 60. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. T-storms late. Low: 66. High: 90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers/T-showers. Low: 65. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Cooler northwest wind. Passing light sprinkles and clouds, mainly north. Low: 62. High: 74.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Still on the cooler side. Low: 50. High: 75.

FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Increasing clouds. Chance of rain late. Low: 61. High: 77.

Most Read

Oveturned vehicle in Edgewood neighborhood
A vehicle overturns in Fargo
Water ski crash results in one person getting seriously injured
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
One person dies in rollover crash near Oakes
Police Lights
A car crashes into ditch in Otter Tail County
Around 9 p.m. Saturday, the westbound lane of 17th Street was closed near St. Andrews due to a...
Two motorcycle crash in Richland County leaves two people seriously injured

Latest News

Valley News Live Weather 10:00PM June 13, 2021
Valley News Live Weather 10:00PM June 13, 2021
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM 6/12
10:00PM Weather - June 12
Valley News Live Weather 6 PM 6/12
6:00PM Weather - June 12
10:00PM Weather June 11
10:00PM Weather June 11