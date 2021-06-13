Starting the Week Warm & Dry

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Warm and quiet to start the workweek with temperatures in the 80-85 range across the region. We remain dry with a northwest breeze, and plentiful sunshine both Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY- THURSDAY: HOT weather will return, with a few 85-90 reading south as a warm front pushes in. There will be a cool front following later in the day Wednesday, so expect increasing clouds and a chance of thunderstorms as the day goes on. A few showers/thunderstorms may linger into Thursday morning for some. Temperatures on Thursday fall back to near 80.

FRIDAY- SUNDAY: Cooler temperatures with a brisk northwest wind across the region. Temperatures in the 60s north to low 70s south. There is a chance of rain showers across the north on Friday as a low pressure system moves east in Canada. We dry up Saturday under high pressure and temperatures remain in the 70s. Clouds increase Sunday with temperatures again in the 70s. A chance of rain moves in late Sunday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Sunny and mild. High: 82.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Low: 60. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. T-storms late. Low: 66. High: 90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers/T-showers. Low: 65. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Cooler northwest wind. Passing light sprinkles and clouds, mainly north. Low: 62. High: 74.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Still on the cooler side. Low: 50. High: 75.

FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Increasing clouds. Chance of rain late. Low: 61. High: 77.