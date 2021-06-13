One person dies in rollover crash near Oakes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a rollover crash took place early Sunday morning near Oakes.

The accident occurred on Highway 11 near mile marker 109 around 1:30 a.m.

Douglas Cavalier, 33, was driving a 2000 Mercury Mountaineer going eastbound on Highway 11 at a high rate of speed.

Cavalier lost control near mile marker 109 and entered a ditch. He then overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll.

Cavalier was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

Authorities say alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash.

The body of the victim was transported to the Hoven Funeral Home in Ellendale.

The North Dakota Highway patrol is still currently investigating the crash.

