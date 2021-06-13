‘Look, listen and listen’: Life guards share tips on water safety around pools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hot temperatures and pool time go hand-in-hand as people look to have fun in the sun. However, people need to remember water safety before jumping into the pool.

“Look, Listen and Listen,” said Joel Haggard, a life guard at the South High Pool. “So you going to want to know your surroundings if you are going into a foreign environment and then you’re going to want to listen to your either group you are with and specifically the pool staff and life guards around you so. We’ll do listen twice because you can never go wrong with that.”

Some of the other tips that the life guards shared was that people need to remember to bring sunscreen, bring water to stay hydrated and to know your limits when it comes to swimming.

While pools are starting to fill up with loosened COVID restrictions, it brings pressure on the life guards to watch after more and more people. However, despite those challenges, these life guards are glad to see people out and about.

“I think it’s really nice to see people are getting out, going swimming, just being outdoors, I think it’s really good,” said Aliya Greenberg, a life guard at the South High Pool. “It makes me really happy because we’ve been closed down for a good year so to see everyone getting back together, having fun, collaborating it’s just super nice to see the community getting out and about again.”

It is also important to always listen to the life guards on duty.

