A car crashes into ditch in Otter Tail County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car crashed into a ditch along Highway 78 in Otter Tail County on Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m.

A 2004 Kia Soul, driven by 22-year-old Madalyn Thoemke of Oakdale, was traveling northbound on Highway 78 when it left the road and ran into a ditch.

The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say no alcohol was involved.

