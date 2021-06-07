Swimming classes for all ages to prevent drownings this summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As temperatures rise, you are probably thinking about heading to the pools or lakes to cool down. If you cannot swim, do not worry, the Fercho YMCA is bringing their swimming lessons back for all to attend.

The YMCA has four to one class ratio meaning there are four students to every instructor. These classes focus on safety approaches, small class sizes and boost your swimming confidence. Lessons begin at ages six months and goes to adulthood.

As you head to the pools and lakes, children should never swim alone. Have an active supervisor who is also known as your water safety buddy to make sure you are safe. Make sure all children are within arms reach of you. Children should only swim in places where a lifeguard is on duty.

Never hold your breath for an extended amount of time while swimming. This causes drowning and has severe physical side effects. Make sure to also wear a life jacket. Inexperienced and non-swimmers should have a coast guard approved jacket. If you accidentally fall in the water, follow these tips.

“If you were to accidentally fall in the lake, floating on your back is always a great option,” said Maxwell Ommen, Lifeguard and Safety Coordinator. “Kick on your back towards the side that you came from.”

To sign up for a YMCA Summer Swimming Lesson, head to www.ymcacassclay.org/swimschool.

The YMCA will also host a Community Wide Water Safety Day from 9:00am to 11:00am on Friday, June 11th. To sign up, head to www.ymcacassclay.org/watersafety.

