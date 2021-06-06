Advertisement

A vehicle fire causes traffic to back up on I-94

VEHICLE FIRE ON 1-94
VEHICLE FIRE ON 1-94(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle caught fire on Interstate 94 near the 45th street exit.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames and large plumes of smoke could be seen in the air.

The fire caused traffic on I-94 heading towards Bismark to back up for miles.

According to Fargo FD, no one was injured in the fire.

It is believed the fire was caused due to a vehicle mechanical issue.

Since the fire was situated close to the West Fargo border, both WFD and FFD responded.

WFD was first on the scene and was extinguishing the fire before Fargo FD arrived.

FFD controlled traffic as WFD continued working to put out the fire.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston the snake made a long trip from Texas to Minnesota after stowing away in a shipment.
Stowaway snake travels from Texas to Minnesota
GOFUNDME SET UP FOR STAB VICTIM
‘I just wish we could trade places’: Father of 14-year-old assault victim says daughter is fighting for her life
GOFUNDME SET UP FOR STAB VICTIM
GoFundMe set up for 14-year-old stabbing victim
water rescue
Update: Fargo Fire Department pulls body from the river after responding to a call for a water rescue
overturned vehicle crash
Car overturns in collison with a U-haul trailer

Latest News

Top morning headlines for June 7th, 2021
Valley Today KVLY -June 7th top morning headines
The Fercho YMCA has four students to every instructor to focus on safety approaches and...
Swimming classes for all ages to prevent drownings this summer
1000PM News Part 1 - June 6
1000PM News Part 1 - June 6
GOFUNDME SET UP FOR STAB VICTIM
‘I just wish we could trade places’: Father of 14-year-old assault victim says daughter is fighting for her life