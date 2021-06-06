A vehicle fire causes traffic to back up on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle caught fire on Interstate 94 near the 45th street exit.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames and large plumes of smoke could be seen in the air.

The fire caused traffic on I-94 heading towards Bismark to back up for miles.

According to Fargo FD, no one was injured in the fire.

It is believed the fire was caused due to a vehicle mechanical issue.

Since the fire was situated close to the West Fargo border, both WFD and FFD responded.

WFD was first on the scene and was extinguishing the fire before Fargo FD arrived.

FFD controlled traffic as WFD continued working to put out the fire.

