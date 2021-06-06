Advertisement

Stowaway snake travels from Texas to Minnesota

By Aaron Walling
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - S.M. Enterprises were in for a surprise Thursday when they found a snake in their shipment from Houston, TX. There they called Kritter Krazy-Reptile and Exotic Rescue to help with this potentially scary situation.

“The business owner is like, ‘I am not a snake guy, so I need somebody to come and help figure out what this is and help deal with it.’” said Tasha Gorentz, the founding director of the rescue that was called in.

Luckily for those involved, the snake wasn’t venomous. It was actually a Texas rat snake, which shares a similar pattern with other species like cottonmouths. They named him Houston.

“A lot of people if you don’t know anything about Texas there’s a lot of different species of snakes. So there’s venomous snakes and non-venomous snakes, so I had no idea what I was getting into with this phone call.” said Gorentz.

The situation could have been a scary one for Gorentz who is seven-months pregnant. Due to the photo that was provided to the rescue, they had no idea if the snake was venomous. It also didn’t help that the snake disappeared when they showed up to check it out.

“I did have to keep a safer distance that I might normally, especially being pregnant, I did get a photo ahead of time so i was able to kind of take a little bit of a look at it but the head in the photo was a little bit pixilated so it was really hard to see what exactly we were dealing with.” said Gorentz.

Currently Gorentz and the rescue are working to get the snake back to Texas.

