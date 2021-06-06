Advertisement

Nearly 1,600 Xcel Energy customers in Mayville/Portland Area without power for second day

Xcel Energy upgrades power grid between Canyon and Hereford (Source: KFDA)(kfda)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly 1,600 Xcel Energy customers are still without power for a second day.

The outages were first reported on Saturday at 5 p.m. according to the Xcel Energy outage map.

Although, some residents have reported to Valley News Live that they have been without power since Friday.

In a press release from Xcel Energy, the majority of the outages were restore Saturday night and only 450 outages remained as of Sunday morning.

As of 3:33 p.m. Sunday afternoon, those outages increased back to nearly 1,600.

Currently, there is no estimated time of when power will be restored.

Xcel Energy officials said in a statement, “We recognize it’s a very hot weekend, and crews are doing all they can to get power restored as quickly and safely as possible. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

