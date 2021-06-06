Car overturns in collison with a U-haul trailer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to an overturned vehicle near the 4900 block of 44th Avenue South around 4 p.m. Saturday evening.

A photo sent to us by a viewer shows the car resting on its roof.

It’s believed the driver of the car hit a parked u-haul trailer causing it to flip.

Also, a witness on the scene said the driver was rescued by a good samaritan walking by.

We reached out to Fargo PD to confirm this information, but we are still waiting for more details.

