Severe Storm Threat Monday

Chance of Storms Almost Daily this Week....
By Nathan Hopper
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONDAY - THURSDAY: The heat continues next week as we warm again into the 80s and 90s on Monday under partly cloudy skies. A few thunderstorms are possible Monday, mainly in the PM hours. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe as we are currently highlighted in a level 2 out of 5 by the Storm Prediction Center. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado as well. There may also be an isolated storm or two on Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday warm into the 80s and 90s with Wednesday likely being the hottest day of the week in the mid-90s. Thunderstorms may brew again on Wednesday. Highs Thursday again warm into the 90s along with yet another chance of storms.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower or storm joins us on Friday, with highs *only* warming into the 80s, which is still above average. High pressure starts to move in on Saturday, bringing us quiet conditions yet again and temperatures in the 80s. Sunday looks quiet as well with temperatures in the upper 80s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Still hot. Sun and clouds. Chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. Some may be severe. Low: 57. High: 94.

TUESDAY: Still hot. More clouds than sun. A storm or two possible. Low: 67. High: 95.

WEDNESDAY: Even hotter. Chance of scattered storms. Low: 66. High: 96.

THURSDAY: Still hot. Partly cloudy. Chance of some storms. Low: 65. High: 94.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower or storm. Low: 63. High: 86.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Low: 61. High: 85.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Warm. Low: 59. High: 89.

