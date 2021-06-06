Bison Beat Nevada 6-1 to Advance at NCAA Baseball Regional

STANFORD, Calif. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State beat Nevada 6-1 Saturday afternoon, as the Bison picked up the first NCAA Regional victory of the NCAA Division I era.

The Bison moved to 42-18 on the year, adding to the school record for wins. The Wolf Pack, champions of the Mountain West, finished the season 25-20. NDSU will play again on Sunday at 3 p.m. (Central) against the loser of Saturday night’s game between seventh-ranked Stanford and 17th-ranked UC Irvine.

Peter Brookshaw, Tucker Rohde and Zach Solano each had two hits to lead the Bison. Bennett Hostetler and Charley Hesse had the other two Bison hits. Brookshaw scored a pair of runs, while Hostetler and Solano each drove in a pair.

Brookshaw had a pair of triples, marking the 11th time in school history someone has had two triples in one game. Brookshaw was also the last player to do so in a game. Hostetler moved into second in single-season school history with 57 runs batted in, while moving into fourth on the career list with 138. With a walk in the game, Rohde became the fifth player with 80 or more career walks.

Cade Feeney picked up the win on the mound, improving to 8-1 in his freshman campaign. Feeney tossed six strong innings, allowing just one run on four hits and two walks, while striking out three. Feeney moved into a tie for second on the single-season wins list. Senior Parker Harm closed out the game, tying the school record with his 12th save of the season. He also moved into a tie for second on the career list with his 15th. Harm allowed just one hit in three innings, while striking out three. It was the 70th career appearance on the mound for Harm, becoming the third player in school history to reach that mark.

The first Bison run came off a home run by Hostetler for the second-straight day, as his long ball drove in Brookshaw in the first inning. NDSU piled on in the first, as Solano doubled to left center to plate Rohde. With one out in the first, Jack Simonsen hit a sacrifice fly to right to plate Hesse. In the second inning, Rohde singled to left center to plate Brookshaw, extending the NDSU lead to 5-1. The lone Wolf Pack run came in the fourth as Matt Clayton singled up the middle to score Joshua Zamora. The final run came in the seventh, as Solano hit his second home run of the season to right field.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.