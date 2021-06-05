GoFundMe set up for 14-year-old stabbing victim

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A GoFundMe page has been set up for a 14-year-old girl stabbed Friday Morning.

According to the page set up by the teen’s father, she currently fighting for her life and is in stable condition.

Her father told Valley News Live the medical staff is having a hard time with the swelling to her brain since she was deprived of oxygen. He also says the next 72 hours will be crucial for the teen.

Fargo Police say the teen was stabbed multiple times. She was found unconscious and bleeding at 4340 13th Avenue South, near the Party City. A City of Fargo sanitation worker discovered the girl around 7:00 a.m.

First responders performed life-saving measures and rushed her to the hospital.

Fargo Police arrested 23-year-old Arthur Prince Kollie in connection with a stabbing. They say Kollie has no permanent address and is being charged with attempted murder.

Donations can be made by going to the GofundMe page set up for the teen.

