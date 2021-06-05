Update: Fargo Fire Department pulls body from the river after responding to a call for a water rescue
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department pulled a body from the river after responding to a water rescue call.
FFD officials say they got the call at 2:23 Saturday afternoon and dispatched to the area of a cemetery at 2102 5th Street South.
One fire crew went to the scene immediately while another launched a boat into the Red River near Dike East.
FPD says a deceased male was pulled from the water.
The investigation is still ongoing.
