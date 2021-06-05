Advertisement

Co-ed softball tournament in memory of Cody Holte

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT
ADA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The community is honoring fallen Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte this weekend, and raising money for local students.

It’s the first annual Cody Holte Co-ed Softball Tournament. The tournament started at 8:00 Saturday morning. A helicopter brought in softballs signed by members of the Grand Forks Police Department and Cody’s son and grandfather threw out the first pitch.

Special medals and t-shirts were made for the event. There’s also a silent auction at Main Street Bar. Items were donated by local individuals and businesses, which include a Drake Caggiula original hockey stick, gift certificates, and summer items that were some of Cody’s favorites.

Proceeds from the silent auction will go to scholarships for students studying criminal justice or entering the military.

You can learn more about the event on Facebook.

