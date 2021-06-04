UPDATE: Father shares condition of 14-year-old stabbing victim

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (11:37 a.m. 6/5) Officers have been able to locate the black backpack. Authorities are still asking for help locating a burgundy backpack, a wallet with a weave pattern, and a black iPhone in a black case.

UPDATE (9:36 P.M.) The father of the 14-year-old girl stabbed this morning says his daughter can’t squeeze on command, but she has moved her toes tonight. They’re closely monitoring her brain activity because of the lack of oxygen to her brain. He says he’s being told her brain swelling is likely to continue for a few days.

We’re choosing not to name the father or the victim in this case because the investigation into possible crimes continues.

The father says his daughter was stabbed while she was skateboarding from his house to her mother’s house, and police were able to quickly identify his daughter because her mother’s phone number was written on her skateboard.

The father says he’ll be at every court hearing for the homeless man that’s been charged with attempting to murder his daughter.

UPDATE (7:08 p.m.) Fargo police detectives are looking to recover the following items that belong to the victim: Burgundy backpack, black backpack, black iPhone in a black case, and black leather wallet with a weave pattern. If anyone sees these items, please leave it where it is and call dispatch at 701.451.7660. These items could be in the Target area down to I-94 to Petro Serve down by Blue Cross Blue Shield to Walmart.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fargo Police have arrested 23-year-old Arthur Prince Kollie in connection with a stabbing near a strip mall on Friday morning. They say Kollie has no permanent address and is being charged with attempted murder.

The victim has been identified as a 14-year-old girl.

Fargo Police say the teen was stabbed multiple times. She was found unconscious and bleeding at 4340 13th Avenue South, near the Party City. A City of Fargo sanitation worker discovered the girl around 7:00 a.m.

First responders performed life-saving measures and rushed her to the hospital. Her last known condition is stable.

Police continue to investigate and have not yet said whether Kollie and the girl knew each other.

Caution tape blocks off a portion of the Party City parking lot just off of 13th avenue in Fargo. (Valley News Live)

