Water Restrictions in Barnesville

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Due to drought conditions and high water usage, the city of Barnesville put water restrictions in place beginning today.

• No lawns to be watered between 10:00 am and 7:00 pm

• Homes with even-numbered addresses can only water their lawn or wash vehicles on even-numbered dates from 7:00 pm to 10:00 am (ex. house number 1120 can water on the 2nd, 4th, 6th, etc.)

• Homes with odd-numbered addresses can only water their lawn or wash vehicles on odd-numbered from 7:00 pm to 10:00 am (ex. house number 1119 can water on the 1st, 3rd, 5th, etc.)

• Recently established lawns may be watered daily for up to six weeks after installation, but only from 7:00 pm to 10:00 am

• Watering flowers, gardens, trees, and shrubs with handheld watering devices has no restrictions, BUT the device must be attended at all times and must have some form of water flow control attached (example: water nozzle on a hose)

Failure to follow these rules will result in the following penalties:

• $25 fine per day in violation

• $50 fine per day for additional violations in the same calendar year.

