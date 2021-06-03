Warmer weather typically means more electrical demand

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the heatwave continues, people will be running their air conditioners and fans more.

This, in turn, will lead to more electricity use.

Whether you get your power from Xcel Energy, Cass County Electric, or Moorhead Public Service, no one wants outages during extreme weather conditions.

Officials with Cass County Electric say, with hotter weather, there is typically an increase in electrical demand.

They say even with the spike in demand, they do not foresee any interruptions.

Leadership says they have enough capacity to provide reliable service during a surge in electrical use.

Although, they do have tips for you to keep in mind to help conserve energy during warm weather.

“They can keep their blinds closed during the day to keep the sun out of the home. Set the air conditioner or thermostat back to conserve energy. It’s basically turning things off like appliances or cooking outdoors instead of firing up the oven,” said Chad Brousseau, a business account executive at Cass County Electric.

Brousseau also says Cass County Electric has never had an instance where there was too much demand not to be able to serve their customers during an increase of usage.

Leadership also says their coal, wind, and hydro resources have allowed them the opportunity to have enough electrical capacity.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.