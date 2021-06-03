Advertisement

Shelter Receives Major Donation

Water Bottle Donation
Water Bottle Donation(Gladys Ray Shelter)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A major donation Wednesday for people in need. The Gladys Ray Shelter serves homeless people in Fargo. They posted on Facebook yesterday the need for bottled water with the expected extreme temperatures this week.

In just one day, they got more than 250 cases of water donated and a $3,500 donation from TLC Cleaning! TLC says the check is made up of funds the public helped gather a few months ago, when the company created a Go Fund Me for a a local homeless man after people were criticizing his vehicle on a Facebook group. When they were unable to find him, they decided to donate the funds to Gladys Ray Shelter.

The shelter says this is more water than they had all last summer. Other summer items needed include sunscreen, bug spray and itch cream.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TLC Eye Center temporarily closed
Local eye center temporarily closed after staff walks out
FPS School Board
FPS parents launch campaign to recall four school board members
Two vehicles involved in a crash on 25th St S in Fargo
Two people hurt in crash on 25th Street
Person of interest in Deadly Hit and Run in Beltrami County
Law enforcement searching for suspect involved in deadly hit and run
Police lights graphic
Three people taken to the hospital after vehicle lands on roof

Latest News

Fargo PD to tackle ongoing bike issue involving juveniles disrupting traffic
News - Warmer weather means an increase in electrical demand
News - Warmer weather means an increase in electrical demand
10:00PM News June 2 - Part 3
10:00PM News June 2 - Part 3
10:00PM Weather June 2
10:00PM Weather June 2
News - Fargo PD to tackle dangerous bike trend
News - Fargo PD to tackle dangerous bike trend