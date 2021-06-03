Shelter Receives Major Donation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A major donation Wednesday for people in need. The Gladys Ray Shelter serves homeless people in Fargo. They posted on Facebook yesterday the need for bottled water with the expected extreme temperatures this week.

In just one day, they got more than 250 cases of water donated and a $3,500 donation from TLC Cleaning! TLC says the check is made up of funds the public helped gather a few months ago, when the company created a Go Fund Me for a a local homeless man after people were criticizing his vehicle on a Facebook group. When they were unable to find him, they decided to donate the funds to Gladys Ray Shelter.

The shelter says this is more water than they had all last summer. Other summer items needed include sunscreen, bug spray and itch cream.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.