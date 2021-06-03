Police warn of counterfeit pills

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks police are reminding you to be on the look out for counterfeit drugs. They say they continue to see pills and other substances that are fentanyl based and made to look like a 30 mg oxycodone pill. Fentanyl can cause serious injury or death. Police also remind the public of the good Samaritan law passed to encourage bystanders to call 9-1-1 in the event of an overdose. Its provides protection from prosecution for ingestion or possession of a substance for a maximum of 3 people including the person overdosing.

