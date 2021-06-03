Advertisement

Man Dead After Incident in Audubon

(KVLY)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUDUBON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 43-year-old Foley man is dead after an incident in the parking lot of TEAM Industries in Audubon.

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male on the ground next to equipment in the parking lot. Emergency crews found a Northern Metal Recycling semi-truck parked in the parking lot with the hydraulic bed extension resting against an overhead powerline.

Joseph Boyle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TLC Eye Center temporarily closed
Local eye center temporarily closed after staff walks out
FPS School Board
FPS parents launch campaign to recall four school board members
Two vehicles involved in a crash on 25th St S in Fargo
Two people hurt in crash on 25th Street
Person of interest in Deadly Hit and Run in Beltrami County
Law enforcement searching for suspect involved in deadly hit and run
Police lights graphic
Three people taken to the hospital after vehicle lands on roof

Latest News

Fargo PD to tackle ongoing bike issue involving juveniles disrupting traffic
News - Warmer weather means an increase in electrical demand
News - Warmer weather means an increase in electrical demand
10:00PM News June 2 - Part 3
10:00PM News June 2 - Part 3
10:00PM Weather June 2
10:00PM Weather June 2
News - Fargo PD to tackle dangerous bike trend
News - Fargo PD to tackle dangerous bike trend