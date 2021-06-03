Man Dead After Incident in Audubon

AUDUBON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 43-year-old Foley man is dead after an incident in the parking lot of TEAM Industries in Audubon.

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male on the ground next to equipment in the parking lot. Emergency crews found a Northern Metal Recycling semi-truck parked in the parking lot with the hydraulic bed extension resting against an overhead powerline.

Joseph Boyle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.