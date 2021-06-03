Advertisement

Man arrested after girlfriend stabbed in Fargo

By Mike Morken
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 20 year old man is in jail Wednesday night accused of stabbing his girlfriend. Police tell Valley News Live that Christian Underwood stabbed the woman, then took off. The call came from an apartment along the 4200 block of 9th avenue circle south around 6:30. Underwood was spotted in a vehicle and was arrested for aggravated domestic assault. Police say the female sustained injuries that were non life threatening.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TLC Eye Center temporarily closed
Local eye center temporarily closed after staff walks out
FPS School Board
FPS parents launch campaign to recall four school board members
Two vehicles involved in a crash on 25th St S in Fargo
Two people hurt in crash on 25th Street
Person of interest in Deadly Hit and Run in Beltrami County
Law enforcement searching for suspect involved in deadly hit and run
Police lights graphic
Three people taken to the hospital after vehicle lands on roof

Latest News

Fargo PD to tackle ongoing bike issue involving juveniles disrupting traffic
News - Warmer weather means an increase in electrical demand
News - Warmer weather means an increase in electrical demand
10:00PM News June 2 - Part 3
10:00PM News June 2 - Part 3
10:00PM Weather June 2
10:00PM Weather June 2
News - Fargo PD to tackle dangerous bike trend
News - Fargo PD to tackle dangerous bike trend