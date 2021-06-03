Man arrested after girlfriend stabbed in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 20 year old man is in jail Wednesday night accused of stabbing his girlfriend. Police tell Valley News Live that Christian Underwood stabbed the woman, then took off. The call came from an apartment along the 4200 block of 9th avenue circle south around 6:30. Underwood was spotted in a vehicle and was arrested for aggravated domestic assault. Police say the female sustained injuries that were non life threatening.

