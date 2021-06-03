Fargo PD to tackle ongoing bike issue involving juveniles disrupting traffic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Dept. announced on Wednesday on their focus to tackle a dangerous trend involving juveniles disrupting traffic while on their bikes. FPD says that they have received calls about kids popping wheelies in front of vehicles and nearly causing accidents.

“We have a lot of juveniles riding in neighborhoods, riding in downtown Fargo videoing on what they do driving towards emergencies vehicles on the street,” said FPD Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt. “Doing wheelies and basically for a lack of a better term, playing chicken with those vehicles almost causing accidents, in some instances creating a dangerous environment for everybody that’s driving.”

It is disrupting traffic and causing problems for other drivers on busy roads. Nathan Larson, a Fargo resident on Eighth St. S., says that the problem is everywhere, but even more so in downtown Fargo.

“Frequently we’ll see groups of five to 10 kids taking up the entire street popping wheelies and things like that and blocking traffic moving past.” said Larson.

This comes after FPD recently arrested two juveniles on Sunday for causing trouble on 2nd Ave. N. and fled from an officer. FPD says that if kids are caught, they could be charged with failure to obey traffic, careless driving, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, harassment, criminal mischief and other offenses up to the officer’s discretion.

“But we also have laws that we have to uphold, we have ordinances that people in our community expect us to enforce and we just have to explain that. We have to explain that there are consequences to actions that there is things that are legal and illegal.” said Lt. Ahlfeldt.

FPD is asking the public that if you see dangerous acts happening on bicycles in to town, to report it to dispatch and if you can safely, get photos and videos of the incident.

