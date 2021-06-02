Advertisement

Trump pulls plug on blog launched last month

Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”
Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called "From the desk of Donald J. Trump."(Source: From the Desk of Donald J. Trump/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”

It was launched last month.

Senior aide to Trump Jason Miller says the page was “auxiliary to the broader efforts” they are working on.

For months, the Trump team has been promising it is creating a new “revolutionary social media platform.”

Trump is banned from most major social media sites after the platforms accused him of encouraging violence that resulted in the January riot at the Capitol.

