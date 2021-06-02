Advertisement

TMP Newscast Director

(WTAP)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
We are the NBC, CBS, MeTV, CW, Hero’s and Icons and Circle networks for Eastern North Dakota. We produce over 8 hours of live news per day Monday through Friday. We just joined the ranks of stations using Ross Overdrive to deliver a fast-paced, graphic intensive newscast to our viewers. The ideal candidate will be someone that understands the role a director plays in delivering a quality newscast consistently to viewers.

Our newscasts are fast-paced, graphic intensive shows that often include live-shots, or inset reports. You must be comfortable operating in a team environment with other TMP’s. Ross Overdrive is the platform you will be working on so being a savvy computer wizard will be a plus.

We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities. KVLY is part of Gray Media Group Inc. which currently owns stations in dozens of markets across the US. We are also the only television station in the Fargo market with a bureau in Washington D.C. staffed around the clock.

The general duties will be to:

*Code and direct newscasts

*Ingest and process syndicated programming for NBC, CBS and CW networks.

*Monitor transmitters and take readings

*Ingest commercials for air and other duties as assigned.

A candidate, at a minimum, will have a High School diploma, the ideal candidate will have a College or Technical school degree in Media or Computer Science.

A valid driver license and an acceptable driving record are also required. KVLY is a drug-free workplace.

We offer excellent benefits, dental, vision, 401(k) with a company match and of course a competitive salary as well as great fringe benefits.

This is an opportunity to work for one of the top three media companies in the Country.

Please go to www.gray.tv/applynow to apply for this job. No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

