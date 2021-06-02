Prepping for a heatwave; When do local pools open

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

June is coming in hot, so are the pools open?

West Fargo’s Veterans Memorial Pool is the first to open in the FM Metro.

It opens Wednesday, June 2nd.

Fargo pools open on Monday, June 7th.

Moorhead pools open on Wednesday, June 9th.

Riverside Pool in Grand Forks will open June 7th.

The Elks Pool and Spray Park in Grand Forks are already open.

How hot will it get? Check out our VNL weather page at https://www.valleynewslive.com/weather/

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.