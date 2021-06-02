Power Outage in Fargo Area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Xcel Energy is working to restore power to approximately 680 customers in Fargo Tuesday evening.

Both Fargo police and Xcel confirm a car struck a power pole, causing the outages. It happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at 14th Avenue and South University Drive.

An Xcel spokesperson tells us there are two outages in the south Fargo and Prairiewood areas. He says crews are doing some switching and routing in order to get power back to all but 71 locations this evening.

A viewer who lives at The Meadows called to tell us their power came back around 9 o’clock this evening, after being without electricity for nearly two hours.

