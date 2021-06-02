Advertisement

Power Outage in Fargo Area

Power Outage
Power Outage(Molly Ochoa)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Xcel Energy is working to restore power to approximately 680 customers in Fargo Tuesday evening.

Both Fargo police and Xcel confirm a car struck a power pole, causing the outages. It happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at 14th Avenue and South University Drive.

An Xcel spokesperson tells us there are two outages in the south Fargo and Prairiewood areas. He says crews are doing some switching and routing in order to get power back to all but 71 locations this evening.

A viewer who lives at The Meadows called to tell us their power came back around 9 o’clock this evening, after being without electricity for nearly two hours.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles involved in a crash on 25th St S in Fargo
Two people hurt in crash on 25th Street
Police lights graphic
Three people taken to the hospital after vehicle lands on roof
TLC Eye Center temporarily closed
Local eye center temporarily closed after staff walks out
Police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle.
Police identify man killed in motorcycle accident
Fargo Parents Launch Campaign to Recall School Board

Latest News

This week, roadwork will span from 4th Avenue West to 3rd Avenue West in West Fargo. This is...
North Sheyenne Street Reconstruction Project phase two begins today
Julie Ellis receiving her diploma at a special graduation.
Bertha-Hewitt School holds special graduation for senior
tik tok challenge
A Tik Tok Challenge Involving Fire Causes Concern
10:00PM News June 1 - Part 2
10:00PM News June 1 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather June 1
10:00PM Weather June 1