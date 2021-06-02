North Sheyenne Street Reconstruction Project phase two begins

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Sheyenne Street Reconstruction Project begins phase two starting Wednesday in West Fargo, and things are running ahead of schedule.

This project will close the road from north of 4th Avenue West to 2nd Avenue West as crews work on road removals and alley paving.

This week, work will span from 4th Avenue West to 3rd Avenue West. Next week, it will extend through 2nd Avenue West for the rest of phase two. During this time, phase one will begin opening in stages, starting between 4th to 5th Avenues West to allow on-street parking in front of the Sheyenne area. The rest of phase one will open as completed.

Access to businesses and detour routes can be found on Sukut Street and Morrison Street. Public parking is available at the Firm and Pioneer Place. Temporary parking is available at the former Berg Auto Site.

With all construction projects, you may encounter delays and congestion. Adjust travel plans accordingly. Remember to check your speed, space, and stress levels.

