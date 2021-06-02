Advertisement

MSUM College for Kids & Teens resuming in-person classes

Minnesota State University Moorhead logo
Minnesota State University Moorhead
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - In-person College for Kids & Teens courses will return to Minnesota State University Moorhead this summer, following a one-year hiatus in which online courses were offered.

The first College for Kids & Teens session begins Monday, June 7. Additional sessions will be held June 14-17, July 12-15 and July 19-22.

Each College for Kids & Teens session offers more than 20 classes for K-12 students. The classes are a combination of online and in-person during the morning, afternoon or full-day.

Instructors teach classes that encourage exploration, adventure and creativity, with the goal of advancing young people’s understanding and appreciation for a variety of topics. Session themes include arts and crafts, languages, creative writing, science and technology.

Popular courses include LEGO Robotics & Minecraft, Stuffed, Using Torches to Make Glass Beads, Wheel Throwing, Exploring Printmaking, and Water Wonder World.

New courses this summer include Writing About Social Issues, Event Planning 101 and Summer Dragon Drumline.

For more information or to register, visit mnstate.edu/cfkt.

