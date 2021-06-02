Advertisement

Man killed in collision with semi

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died after a collision with a semi-truck.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Highway 69 and South Vaughn Street in Sulphur Rock.

According to Arkansas State Police’s preliminary report, a semi was traveling south on Highway 69 when a Nissan SUV, driven by Nicholas B. Warner, attempted to cross the highway at South Vaughn Street.

ASP noted Warner, 23, of Batesville failed to yield and pulled into the path of the semi. The semi hit Warner’s SUV on the right side, causing it to overturn.

The report noted that it was raining at the time of the crash.

Editor’s Note: Arkansas State Police originally identified Warner as the driver of the semi-truck. They have since corrected their crash report to reflect that Warner was driving the Nissan SUV.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TLC Eye Center temporarily closed
Local eye center temporarily closed after staff walks out
Two vehicles involved in a crash on 25th St S in Fargo
Two people hurt in crash on 25th Street
Person of interest in Deadly Hit and Run in Beltrami County
Law enforcement searching for suspect involved in deadly hit and run
Police lights graphic
Three people taken to the hospital after vehicle lands on roof
Fargo Parents Launch Campaign to Recall School Board

Latest News

Altru Affected by Data Breach
Minnesota man who left sexually-explicit notes on women’s cars in Ames has pleaded guilty in...
Fargo man sentenced for his role in violent robbery
Minnesota State University Moorhead logo
MSUM College for Kids & Teens resuming in-person classes
Volunteers help Reforest the Red River in Moorhead, MN.
800 trees and shrubs planted along the Red River in Moorhead