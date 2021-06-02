Law enforcement searching for suspect involved in deadly hit and run

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is helping Minnesota State Patrol with the investigation of a deadly hit and run that happened on the morning of Memorial Day.

It happened around 6:50 a.m. three miles south of the community of Waskish, near Upper Red Lake.

Law enforcement believes the vehicle involved fled the scene traveling south on Minnesota Highway 72.

They also believe there are members of the public that may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area of the crash as well as the City of Kelliher.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office would appreciate any information from the public to aid in the investigation.

You can call the Sheriff’s Office at (218) 333-9111 or Minnesota State Patrol at (218) 683-8410.

You can reference Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office case #21009159.

