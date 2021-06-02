Advertisement

Law enforcement searching for suspect involved in deadly hit and run

Person of interest in Deadly Hit and Run in Beltrami County
Person of interest in Deadly Hit and Run in Beltrami County(KVLY)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is helping Minnesota State Patrol with the investigation of a deadly hit and run that happened on the morning of Memorial Day.

It happened around 6:50 a.m. three miles south of the community of Waskish, near Upper Red Lake.

Law enforcement believes the vehicle involved fled the scene traveling south on Minnesota Highway 72.

They also believe there are members of the public that may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area of the crash as well as the City of Kelliher.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office would appreciate any information from the public to aid in the investigation.

You can call the Sheriff’s Office at (218) 333-9111 or Minnesota State Patrol at (218) 683-8410.

You can reference Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office case #21009159.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles involved in a crash on 25th St S in Fargo
Two people hurt in crash on 25th Street
Police lights graphic
Three people taken to the hospital after vehicle lands on roof
TLC Eye Center temporarily closed
Local eye center temporarily closed after staff walks out
Police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle.
Police identify man killed in motorcycle accident
Fargo Parents Launch Campaign to Recall School Board

Latest News

This week, roadwork will span from 4th Avenue West to 3rd Avenue West in West Fargo. This is...
North Sheyenne Street Reconstruction Project phase two begins today
Julie Ellis receiving her diploma at a special graduation.
Bertha-Hewitt School holds special graduation for senior
tik tok challenge
A Tik Tok Challenge Involving Fire Causes Concern
10:00PM News June 1 - Part 2
10:00PM News June 1 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather June 1
10:00PM Weather June 1