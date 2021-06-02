Upcoming heat wave could affect kids and adults

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As temperatures continue to climb in the valley, the risk of heat-related illnesses and death rise with it.

Valley News Team’s Meteorologist, Lisa Green, said such high temperatures are not typical for our region this early in the year.

“We are expecting to break records,” said Green.

With summer just beginning for kids across the valley, families will begin spending more time outside in the sun. Sports camps, day camps, parks, and other outdoor activities pose a risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke for kids and adults.

“A lot of people find it surprising when they hear that extreme heat is the number one weather-related killer in the U.S.,” said Green, “It kills more than the really dramatic events the tornados, hurricanes, and floods.”

The Operations and Communication Manager for Sanford FM Ambulance, Don Martin, said there are a few things parents can do to protect their children.

“The best thing to do is to watch your children, and make sure that they have oral intake,” said Martin, “that they are rehydrating properly to make sure they aren’t going across that threshold to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.”

With the heat comes an increase in humidity. Green said the two combined make it harder on the body.

“It’s harder to sweat and get that heat out of your body,” said Green, “your body is working harder to stay cool when you combine those two things.”

Martin adds that heat-related illnesses aren’t immediate.

“It takes time. It takes continuous days before we start to see the effects on the human body,” said Martin.

Green’s three biggest tips to prepare for the heat are hydration, air conditioning, and limiting time outdoors.

