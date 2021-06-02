Advertisement

Groundbreaking for new Moorhead High School

Groundbreaking on June 2, 2021 for the new Moorhead High School.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Area Public Schools broke ground on a new high school Wednesday morning. Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak says it’s been a long journey, but it’s an exciting day for the Spud community.

People in Moorhead passed a bond referendum in November 2019 to fund the $110 million projects, which include rebuilding Moorhead High School on the existing site and creating a career academy by renovating the former Sam’s Club building.

The current high school building was originally constructed in 1966. Construction on the new high school facility will take place in two phases over four years.

With capacity for 2,100 students, the design will focus on natural light, small learning communities, collaborative spaces and technology. The campus will feature a gym that seats 3,000 people, a 1,000-seat theater and a pool with room for 300 spectators.

At Wednesday’s groundbreaking, Moorhead High Junior, Martan Gregoire expressed his gratitude to the community. “We are the future of this city. This community. This region. So I want to now say thank you. Thank you for investing in us. Thank you for investing in our futures.”

The academic portion of the building is scheduled to open in the 2023-24 school year and the entire building will open in the 2024-25 school year. The Moorhead High School Career Academy will open this fall.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the project, visit www.moorheadschools.org/construction.

