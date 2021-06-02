Advertisement

Fargo man sentenced for his role in violent robbery

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for his role in a planned, violent robbery.

Shelton Lee Moseby, IV, 21, is one of several people charged with robbing customers of commercial sex. The indictment alleges that the men posted ads to promote prostitution with women. They then used weapons and even beat those who they believed wouldn’t go to law enforcement if they were robbed.

Moseby was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison, three years supervised probation and was ordered to pay $100 in fees.

