Clay County provides vaccine for 12 to 15 age group

CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health continues to see an increase in their vaccination distribution within the area. The 12 to 15 age group is now eligible for the vaccine.

With first dose vaccine;

· 667 12-15 age group

· 594 16-17 age group

· 12,520 18-49 age group

· 6,899 50-64 age group

· 7,244 65 and over age group

With second dose vaccine;

· No data for 12-15 age group

· 455 16-17 age group

· 11,317 18-49 age group

· 6,547 50-64 age group

· 7,071 65 and over age group

There will be one clinic offered this week for vaccine. It is at the Family Service Center, 715 N. 11th St Suite #105, from 9:00am to 1:00pm on Friday. This clinic will offer 40 does of Moderna, 24 doses of Pfizer and 50 doses of Johnson and Johnson. This is first and second doses.

