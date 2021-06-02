Advertisement

Clay County provides vaccine for 12 to 15 age group

Almost 700 children between the ages of 12 to 15 has received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Clay County.
Right now, officials are still vaccinating healthcare providers, those 65 and older, pre-K...
Right now, officials are still vaccinating healthcare providers, those 65 and older, pre-K through 12th grade teachers and childcare workers. Once officials reach 70% of vaccinations in this group, the next group will be provided with their vaccine.(Brian Sherrod, KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health continues to see an increase in their vaccination distribution within the area. The 12 to 15 age group is now eligible for the vaccine.

With first dose vaccine;

· 667 12-15 age group

· 594 16-17 age group

· 12,520 18-49 age group

· 6,899 50-64 age group

· 7,244 65 and over age group

With second dose vaccine;

· No data for 12-15 age group

· 455 16-17 age group

· 11,317 18-49 age group

· 6,547 50-64 age group

· 7,071 65 and over age group

There will be one clinic offered this week for vaccine. It is at the Family Service Center, 715 N. 11th St Suite #105, from 9:00am to 1:00pm on Friday. This clinic will offer 40 does of Moderna, 24 doses of Pfizer and 50 doses of Johnson and Johnson. This is first and second doses.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TLC Eye Center temporarily closed
Local eye center temporarily closed after staff walks out
Two vehicles involved in a crash on 25th St S in Fargo
Two people hurt in crash on 25th Street
Police lights graphic
Three people taken to the hospital after vehicle lands on roof
Person of interest in Deadly Hit and Run in Beltrami County
Law enforcement searching for suspect involved in deadly hit and run
Fargo Parents Launch Campaign to Recall School Board

Latest News

Coronavirus Pandemic 4x3 Promo
128 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota
​The North Sheyenne Street Urban Reconstruction Project is moving into phase two starting...
North Sheyenne Street Reconstruction Project phase two begins today
Take the plunge.
Prepping for a heatwave; When do local pools open
Valley Today Weather - June 2
Valley Today Weather - June 2